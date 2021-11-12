Colony Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,587 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -981.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

