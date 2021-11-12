Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

