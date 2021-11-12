Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 23.2% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 143,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,167,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $66,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $245.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

