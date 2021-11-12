Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Comcast by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 331,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 273,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 702.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 162,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The company has a market cap of $246.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

