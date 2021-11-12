Comerica Bank Has $24.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after buying an additional 904,543 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after buying an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,995,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,909,000 after buying an additional 827,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,520,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

