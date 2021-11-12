Comerica Bank Purchases 49,741 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 318.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,116.7% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,631,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 247.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,788 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth $45,900,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,099 shares of company stock worth $14,760,448 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT opened at $329.58 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.46.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

