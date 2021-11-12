Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. The company has a market cap of $612.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

