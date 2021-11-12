Comerica Bank Sells 4,585 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $221.01 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

