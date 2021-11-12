Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerce Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

