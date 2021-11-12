Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €6.60 ($7.76) to €7.10 ($8.35) in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 16,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,496. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

