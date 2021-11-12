Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.76

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 226279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFRUY. HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.