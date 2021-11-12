Comparing Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Old National Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Old National Bancorp and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.35 $226.41 million $1.77 10.29 NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.39 $104.39 million $3.47 11.15

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Old National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28% NBT Bancorp 30.86% 12.62% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Old National Bancorp and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Old National Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Old National Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

