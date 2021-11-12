Comparing White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

88.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Palomar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Palomar 0 2 1 0 2.33

Palomar has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.16%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Palomar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $1.18 billion 2.96 $708.70 million $253.05 4.45 Palomar $168.46 million 14.46 $6.26 million $1.04 92.17

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. White Mountains Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palomar has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Palomar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 49.54% 2.47% 1.60% Palomar 12.62% 8.82% 4.04%

Summary

Palomar beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM). The NSM segment comprises of full-service managing general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance. The Kudu Segment provides capital solutions for boutique asset managers for a variety of purposes including generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisition and growth finance and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment comprises of the Company, its wholly-owned subsidiary, WM Capital, its wholly-owned investment management subsidiary, WM Advisors, and its other intermediate holding companies, as well as certain consolidated and unconsolidated private capital and other investments. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hanover, NH.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.