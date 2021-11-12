Compass (NYSE:COMP) Announces Earnings Results

Compass (NYSE:COMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:COMP opened at $11.46 on Friday. Compass has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

A number of analysts have commented on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

