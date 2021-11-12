Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $19,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 29.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $489.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.28.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

