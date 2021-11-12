CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

COP stock opened at €76.00 ($89.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of €74.43 and a 200-day moving average of €71.47. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12-month high of €85.35 ($100.41).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

