Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given Hold Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

Shares of CMG opened at C$5.16 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.74. The firm has a market cap of C$414.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

