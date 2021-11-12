Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.45. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.