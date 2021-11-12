Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.45. Comstock Resources posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 314.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.