Conceal 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $117,500.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $5.17 million and $117,500.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.77 or 1.00061885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.24 or 0.00345632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.66 or 0.00502511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00167186 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001213 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,918,709 coins and its circulating supply is 11,585,038 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

