ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Announces Earnings Results

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.38. 810,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,952,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 73,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $369,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock valued at $8,519,741 over the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.