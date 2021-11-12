Contrasting EMX Royalty (EMX) and The Competition

EMX Royalty (NYSE: EMX) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EMX Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EMX Royalty and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMX Royalty Competitors 689 2331 2716 110 2.38

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 21.03%. Given EMX Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million -$4.48 million -35.50 EMX Royalty Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -17.24

EMX Royalty’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, EMX Royalty’s competitors have a beta of 0.37, meaning that their average stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -132.02% -13.39% -12.71% EMX Royalty Competitors -2,149.32% 6.97% 0.34%

Summary

EMX Royalty competitors beat EMX Royalty on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

