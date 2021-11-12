Contrasting Rafael (RFL) and Its Rivals

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Rafael to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rafael and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -6.28% 14.58% 3.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rafael and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.52 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.10

Rafael’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rafael and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 306 960 1172 33 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Rafael’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rafael peers beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

