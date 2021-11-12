Contrasting Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) & Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and Lannett (NYSE:LCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lannett has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Lannett’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.49 million ($0.71) -8.61 Lannett $478.78 million 0.19 -$363.48 million ($9.60) -0.22

Viking Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lannett. Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and Lannett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lannett 0 1 0 0 2.00

Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 159.14%. Lannett has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lannett is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and Lannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.12% Lannett -83.58% -31.06% -1.77%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats Lannett on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

