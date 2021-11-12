Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been given a C$12.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

