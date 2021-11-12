Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been given a C$12.50 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$14.00 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

