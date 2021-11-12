CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 6.4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s share price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 29,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 586,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 1,184.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

