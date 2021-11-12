CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 6.4%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s share price was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 29,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 586,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
