Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday.

CF stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$7.68 and a one year high of C$16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.