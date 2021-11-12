Cormark Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$160.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PBH opened at C$135.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$133.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.