Cormark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Cormark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.64.

TOY stock opened at C$47.93 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

