CorMedix Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for CorMedix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

CorMedix stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 73,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 165.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 216.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 153.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the period. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

