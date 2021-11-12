Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $9.80. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 108,999 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.