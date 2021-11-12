Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Shares Gap Up to $14.82

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.82, but opened at $15.73. Cornerstone Building Brands shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 11,207 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 440,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

