Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,511,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,381 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,227,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSOD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $667,026. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.