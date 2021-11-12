CoTrader (COT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,475.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $2,475.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00221780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00090338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars.

