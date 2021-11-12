Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,691,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,874,558.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

