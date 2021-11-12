Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coursera Inc. is an online learning platform. It partners with university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, Specializations, certificates and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Coursera Inc. is based in Mountain View, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COUR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Kimberly A. Caldbeck sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $301,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,734 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,097.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

