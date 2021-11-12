Cowen Cuts YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $114.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $118.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI opened at $96.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.62. YETI has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after buying an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 58.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after buying an additional 373,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at about $29,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in YETI by 45.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.