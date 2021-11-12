Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ML stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.
About MoneyLion
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
