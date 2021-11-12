Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ML stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in MoneyLion by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,112 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,423,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 776,540 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,964,000.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

