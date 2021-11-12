Craig Mason Purchases 350,000 Shares of Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) Stock

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd (ASX:CF1) insider Craig Mason acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,250.00 ($13,750.00).

Craig Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Complii FinTech Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, November 10th, Craig Mason acquired 62,405 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,432.28 ($2,451.63).

On Thursday, November 4th, Craig Mason acquired 100,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,600.00 ($4,000.00).

On Thursday, September 30th, Craig Mason acquired 120,000 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,840.00 ($4,885.71).

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Mason acquired 190,793 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,302.82 ($7,359.16).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Craig Mason purchased 905,187 shares of Complii FinTech Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,164.54 ($32,974.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the software development activities. It offers Complii, a web-based compliance solution that is designed to automate, check, and process compliance obligations and protect companies; Complii Advisor Bid/Corporate Offer letters, a capital raising system that allows to create and manage multiple deals, as well as allows advisors and/or clients to electronically live bid into deals; and Complii Client Portfolio Portal, which allows clients to view their portfolios, ledgers, and account balance, as well as manage assets, update client profile online, print end of financial year statements and contract notes, add stocks to watch lists, and others.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complii FinTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.