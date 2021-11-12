Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.
CRARY remained flat at $$7.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 38,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,667. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
