Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($18.24) to €15.90 ($18.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

CRARY remained flat at $$7.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 38,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,667. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

