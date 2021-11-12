Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,479 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 241.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,280,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 904,891 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $24,580,000.

SHY opened at $85.71 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

