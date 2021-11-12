Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,479 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 174,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 290.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 130,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

