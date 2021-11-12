Credit Suisse AG Has $4.19 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in South State were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of South State by 27.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,635,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,926,000 after buying an additional 571,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of South State by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South State by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,462,000 after acquiring an additional 183,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in South State by 22.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 775,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. Stephens lowered shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

