Credit Suisse AG Has $4.66 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Rayonier worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $147,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

RYN stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

