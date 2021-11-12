Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

