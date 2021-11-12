Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $94.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

