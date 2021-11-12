Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,359 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

UFPI opened at $88.35 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.