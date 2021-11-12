Credit Suisse AG Sells 28,511 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Rayonier worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Rayonier by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $38.14 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

