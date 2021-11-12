Credit Suisse Group Boosts International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $57.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Shares of IGT opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.37. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.69 and a beta of 2.10.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

