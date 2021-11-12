Credit Suisse Group Cuts ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target to $15.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WISH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.46.

ContextLogic stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,557,337.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,636 shares of company stock worth $8,519,741. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 545.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContextLogic by 201.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,551 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $38,215,000. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

