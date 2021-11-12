Credit Suisse Group Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $161.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.28.

Shares of IAC opened at $136.76 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

